Port Solent Sunday Waterside Market to return this April bigger and better!

Published: 23rd March 2022 12:13

Port Solent’s Sunday Waterside Market is back this April and better than ever!

With more than 50 stalls confirmed, visitors can discover a new favourite accessory, find the perfect gift or just browse the fantastic variety of high-quality goods, from home wares and local produce, to art, books and cakes, there's plenty to explore.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Manager said: “We’re delighted by the interest we’ve had in the market and how much it grows each year. It’s proven very popular for those looking to discover something a little different from the high street.”

The Sunday Waterside Market is located at Port Solent’s unique marina location and takes place every second Sunday each month from April, starting 10 April 2022 from 11am - 5pm.

With free parking, 15 bars and restaurants to dine at, boutique shops in The Trading Post to visit and a cinema, there’s plenty more on offer to make a day of it.

The Waterside Markets will take place from 11am until 5pm on 10 April, 8 May, 12 June, 10 July, 14 August, 11 September, 9 October, and 13 November.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.