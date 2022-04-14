Flying High as we announce new partnership with Solent Sky Services

Published: 14th April 2022 14:46

We are always thrilled to develop relationships and partnerships with our local businesses, helping to promote their work across our digital platforms. We are particularly thrilled to announce that our latest partnership is with Solent Sky Services, a Portsmouth based drone and aerial photography & video company, with a burgeoning reputation across the region and the UK.

Mike and his team at Solent Sky Services produce stunning images for an increasingly diverse range of individuals and businesses, from promotional videos to rooftop surveys. In fact Solent Sky Services shot the impressive footage that you see at the top of the Island City website.

Our partnership, which runs for the next 12 months, will see us sharing news and updates from Solent Sky Services, raising awareness of their work and also the people and the stories behind the business.

Mike’s commitment to the local and wider community is impressive and reflects the strong values that he and his colleagues share.

Over lockdown for example, he produced an incredible video documentary, 'A Different Perspective of Portsmouth', capturing the equally beautiful and eerie aerial views of Portsmouth with deserted streets. The documentary also charted some of the personal stories of local people who made sacrifices to help the most vulnerable members of our community.

More recently, Mike made the arduous journey by road to Poland, to deliver much needed resources for those entering the country from war torn Ukraine.

Mike had the following to say when we agreed to take our relationship, which we have forged over recent months, to a more formal footing:

“We’ve followed Island City Living and AboutMyArea on their journey in becoming established in the community and after getting to know Peter and Hope we’re proud to sign up as a featured partner.

Our purpose at Solent Sky Services is to help people, cities and businesses discover and utilise drone technology to solve problems and showcase what they do. We thrive on making our clients look good and feel safe through the use of drone technology, visual marketing and storytelling.

Our goal is to become the world’s most customer-centric drone innovators and service providers.

Much like our family run business, Island City Living and AboutMyArea promote everything positively Portsmouth and we love it. Being part of the community means a lot to us and we’re excited at the prospect of change being the only constant in our tech driven economy.”

Keep a look out for Solent Sky Services stories and updates across our platforms over the coming months.

