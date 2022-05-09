Our partnership with The Portsmouth Grammar School continues

Published: 9th May 2022 09:42

We are delighted to announce that our partnership with The Portsmouth Grammar School will continue for another year.

Part of the rich fabric of the city of Portsmouth since 1732, PGS aims to inspire adventurous, innovative, sustainable and creative futures for its pupils and we are proud to support that journey.

Elisa Linlley, Head of Marketing at PGS said, “Working with the team at Island City Living over the last year has been a powerful addition to our social media marketing, help raise awareness of the initiatives PGS are working on within Portsmouth, as well as driving visitors to our website to find out more about joining the school. We are really looking forward to continuing to develop our partnership with them over the next year and to make the most of the exciting platform they offer.”

Click Here to visit the PGS website

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.