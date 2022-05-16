Nesbits Property Spotlight: Trident House, Old Portsmouth

Published: 16th May 2022 14:23

Trident House is a spacious first floor, three double bedroom apartment in the heart of Historic Old Portsmouth. The property resides on West Street and within the highly desirable Spice Island peninsular.

West Street runs between Bath Square and Broad street and is part of a Maritime Conservation Area. The area offers a slower pace of life to the bustling city centre and reminiscent of days gone by with cobbled streets, dickensian street lamps, maritime landmarks and beautiful architecture.

When Was Old Portsmouth Built?

Portsmouth was founded circa 1180, when Jean de Gisors established a small settlement at the corner of Portsea Island. Not long afterward, Portsmouth received its first charter from Richard I (Richard the Lionheart), in 1194.

Landmarks in Old Portsmouth

The Square and Round Tower's which were part of Portsmouth military defences (see more info below). Also found in here are the 'Hot Walls', Victoria Pier, Camber Quay (still with an active commercial fishing industry), Royal Garrison Church and Portsmouth Cathedral.

The Round Tower and Square Tower, two historic defence towers, have stood along Portsmouth's coast since the 15th Century.The Round Tower was originally built from wood, in around 1418 to defend the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour and prevent raids on the city by French ships, and was later replaced by a stone construction in the 1490s.

Two centuries later, in the 1680s, a line of ramparts was added to connected the tower to the neighbouring Square Tower. In 2011, the interior of the Round Tower was converted for use as a gallery, which now hosts exhibitions. The roof of the tower is open to the public all year round.

The Square Tower was built later, in 1494 during the reign of Henry VII, and has had a varied history, it was designed as part of the fortifications to protect the rapidly expanding Naval Port. The tower was also used as the home of the Governor of Portsmouth, a semaphore signalling tower, a provisions store for the Royal Navy and as a gunpowder store. Now a popular event venue, the Square Tower hosts regular tea rooms and markets. (Source: Gosport Ferry website)

Trident House Specifics

This three bedroom, two bathroom first floor apartment benefits from a garage plus car port, gas central heating, replacement double-glazing, and useful storage.

Trident House is on the market for £550,000 and is offered now with the further asset of no onward chain.

View full property description here. Contact Nesbits to arrange a viewing: 023 9286 4321

Further reading about Old Portsmouth on Wikipedia website.

Welcome To Portsmouth website with suggested walk around Old Portsmouth.

