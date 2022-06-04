https://analytics.google.
Win a visit to Portsmouth Escape Rooms for a group of 4 as part of our Featured Partnership launch with Other World Escapes!

Published: 4th June 2022 13:36
We are very excited to announce our latest Featured Partnership with the mind-blowing Other World Escapes: Portsmouth Escape Rooms!

The award-winning venue on Commercial Rd boasts several immersive and thrilling escape rooms that will challenge your powers of deduction, lateral thinking and teamwork.

As part of our partnership launch we are giving away a free booking for up to 4 people to take on the challenge of one of Other World Escapes current rooms (excluding Journey to Xibalba). If you would like to enter and take three of your friends/family/work colleagues, all you have to do is answer the question below:

Who is the landlord of Portsmouth Escape Rooms’ The Lock Inn?
A.      Fred
B.      George
C.      Bill
If you don’t know the answer a visit to Other World Escape’s website might just help!!!
Email your answer to portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk along with your contact details. The competition will close on Sunday 19th June at 6.00pm, winner will be selected at random from all correct entries and will be announced at 7.00pm.

 

