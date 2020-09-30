Portsmouth City Council B2B Network Meetings

Published: 30th September 2020 18:35

Held on the third Thursday of each month between 12pm and 1.30pm

These meetings are free of charge, currently held online via zoom and will be a great opportunity to make new contacts, promote your business and identify synergies with like-minded local professionals. Organisations of all types and sizes are welcome, from new start-ups to established national businesses.



There will be a 10 minute presentation delivered at the start with various useful topics to your business.



You will be offered your own 60 second elevator pitch, as well as advice and support from experienced business professionals.



If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact me: Danielle.eberhardt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Alternatively you can sign up here to receive these invitations: www.portsmouth.gov.uk/enrol

