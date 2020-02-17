Retro Games Café Owner Looks to Offer Young People in Portsmouth Opportunities

Author: Matthew Debono Published: 17th February 2020 19:24

A Portsmouth businessman has revealed why he is giving opportunities to people in the local community.

After launching Game Over in 2015, a retro games café in Old Portsmouth, owner Steve Lowe wants to give people the chance they need to prosper.

James Price has become a full-time volunteer at Game Over after a spending a period of time at Game Over on work experience.

Following his upbringing, Steve Lowe admitted that ‘some people need a chance’ and he is willing to offer that to young people.

“I've only got to where I am today because of the opportunities I had when I was younger. Some people just need a chance, and they'll go a long way.”

After hearing about the café in 2016, college student James Price revealed that his time at Game Over allowed him to meet new people and make new friends.

“Originally, I came here because of the all old retro games and consoles - it was pretty cool. But whilst I’ve been here, I have made some new friends here who are now since long gone.”

James, 21, is now a full-time volunteer at the Retro Internet Café and helps maintain the space whilst teaching new recruits.

Whilst Game Over offers the community a place to come and play retro video games, home-schooled children also visit to learn coding and filmography.

Mr Lowe explained, “The lessons have been extremely successful as it's getting the children to learn and experience lessons that they wouldn't have access to. All the lessons are practical, so they always have something to show for what they've done.”

