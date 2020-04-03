Business as Usual for Couples’ Conversations

Published: 3rd April 2020 19:50

Claire Webb from Mediation Now

As businesses across the UK have adapted to working from home in order to comply with the government’s response to COVID-19, one Portsmouth business has made a seamless transition with interesting results.

After Mediation Now, a firm which conducts facilitated discussion meetings for couples who are ether separating or divorced, closed its offices in Havant, Fareham, Emsworth, Petersfield and the Isle of Wight, clients were offered online consultation through video conferencing apps such as Skype, Zoom and FaceTime.

‘The response was incredibly positive, with many clients keeping their appointments,’ says Claire Webb, a family law specialist who founded the firm in 2007. ‘Of course, we appreciated that technology has become increasingly integrated into our everyday lives, but we underestimated the ease with which people were happy to transition to online meeting.’

Though the staff at Mediation Now are keeping busy working from home, the use of video is not a new introduction to the firm.

‘Online meetings have always been a recognised method of communication especially for those living at a distance from each other,’ Claire explains.

At a time when many in the business world are pausing for breath, Claire has an intuitive understanding of why Mediation Now is maintaining its busy schedule.

‘I think this moment is providing both clarity and perspective for a lot of people who then want to find productive ways of using their newly acquired time and get things sorted for when life resumes. In a world where a lot of things have paused, we are providing a service where at least one aspect of their lives can make progress for the futures,’

As Claire and her all-female team juggle their professional lives with family, schooling and life at home in social isolation, Claire maintains this philosophical take on how the newly introduced restrictions to normal life have affected her business.

‘Since the announcement of the government lockdown, we have even been taking bookings for the week ahead.’

