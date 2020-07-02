  • Bookmark this page

Plastic-free Supermarket Opening in Portsmouth

Published: 2nd July 2020 18:16

After years of preparation, a local group of campaigners have spent the last few months labouring away to create the Package Free Larger in Elm Grove, funded by over a thousand people donating to the project on Crowdfunder. 

‘The Package Free Larder’ will open its doors in Southsea on the 11th July as a not-for-profit, affordable ‘zero-waste’ shop, allowing customers to bring and refill their own containers with grocery staples to reduce their plastic waste, protect the environment, and work towards a cleaner Portsmouth.

A spokesperson from the committee of nine local volunteers said, "This shop is the definition of community love and solidarity and we couldn’t be more proud of everyone that has helped us get to this point. Built for Portsmouth, by Portsmouth. Thank you for believing in us. Now let's make some waves and say NO to single-use plastic, NO to rubbish on our beaches and NO to unnecessary waste."

The Click & Collect system will go live on their website  on the 8th July, three days prior to the official store opening where customers can visit the shop to collect their first orders.

 

