College Commits to Business Recovery

Published: 18th July 2020 16:33

Lynsey Skaskiewicz

As employees emerge from the government’s furlough scheme, a local college has announced a new partnership as one of the many ways it is supporting both individuals who have lost their jobs and local businesses assessing the impact of the fight against COVID-19.

With both job prospects and existing employment hanging in the balance as a result of restrictions brought about by the UK’s response to the spread of Coronavirus, St Vincent College in Gosport has revealed its plans to contribute to the fight back.

‘For some people, the end of lockdown is just the beginning of a personal struggle,’ explains Lynsey Skaskiewicz, Business Liaison Coordinator at St Vincent College. ‘Those who were looking for work before March are now facing a more competitive market, some have found their jobs are no longer there to return to and others know that their future depends on acquiring new skills.’

One service St Vincent College is offering as a result of collaborative talks with Job Centre Plus, is new online courses in CV Writing, Interview Skills and Creative Writing.

‘We were delighted when St Vincent College reached out to us back in April to see how it could help the people we are working with,’ says Leonie Hill, Regional Job Centre Plus Employer & Partnership Manager for Hampshire. ‘We are very grateful to Lynsey and her team for thinking of us and putting on these free courses which will support our customers working towards or back in employment.’

As well as an extensive range of Adult Education courses including English, Maths and Functional Skills for those looking to develop their skill set and employability, St Vincent College is also offering flexible and remote learning for volunteers and staff already working as Early Years Practitioners, Learning Support Assistants, Carers and Business Professionals via its work-based learning provision.

‘From office skills to childcare qualifications, we are constantly engaging with businesses across Gosport to make sure we know the skills they want from our local workforce,’ says Lynsey, who is encouraging people to ‘Look Again’ at all St Vincent College has to offer. ‘In September, we are launching a ‘Vocational Learning Area’ with more new and exciting courses to help people with in their working lives.’

‘Our aim is to provide new opportunities for those who may feel they have none. It might seem like a big ask, but if people who find themselves in an unforeseen situation can find the motivation, this moment could be a the start of a new chapter, the chance to embark on a fresh career path or the opportunity to learn new qualifications to strengthen their CVs’.

