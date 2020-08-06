Leading Labels Store Opening at Port Solent this August

Published: 6th August 2020 16:58

Leading Labels, an independent retailer offering a wide range of branded clothing will be opening its doors at Port Solent on Friday 14 August.

With 16 stores in out of town locations across the UK and Ireland, the retailer is set to bring brands such as Joules, Calvin Klein, Wrangler, Weird Fish, Ben Sherman, Lee Jeans and many more to the waterside leisure destination near Portsmouth this summer.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Manager at Port Solent, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming Leading Labels to our retail offering, particularly in the current climate. We expect the range of great quality branded men’s and women’s clothing to go down really well with our customers and offer something really different to our current stores.”

A Leading Labels spokesperson said: “We are truly delighted to be opening our new store bringing exciting mens and ladieswear brands to the vibrant, atmospheric, marina setting that is Port Solent. We look forward to welcoming everyone soon - so come and see us on the first floor at the boardwalk.”

The opening times will initially be Monday to Saturday 10am - 6pm and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

For more information on Port Solent please visit the website at https://www.portsolent.com

