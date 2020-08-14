  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"Haley is truly a constant professional, always producing great articles for us, not only for our business but also for our charity events."
- Andrew Pearce, Creatiques Couture
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Local Pharmacy Takes Over Contract from National Chain

Published: 14th August 2020 14:07

Pharmacist, Goitom Gerezgihier, working
at Lalys Pharmacy in London Road

After being told that their local branch of national pharmacy chain, Boots, will close at the end of the month, customers and patients in North End have been relieved to learn that local independent, Lalys Pharmacy, further down London Road has agreed to take over its NHS contract.

Whilst national brands are streamlining operations and reducing their presence on the high street, a local community pharmacy has stepped forward to ensure that residents in North End have a place to go with medical prescriptions, for health products and to get advice.

After the August Bank Holiday, Lalys Pharmacy will be taking over the NHS pharmacy contract from the branch of Boots that has been located at 25 London Road in North End.

‘Despite the demands of the past six months, this has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic,’ says Mr Baldev Laly, founder and owner of Lalys Pharmacy which has four branches across Portsea Island and has served the city for over 30 years.

‘We were made aware that Boots needed to deescalate operations a few years ago as a result of reduced funding into pharmacy, and decided that we were in a position to absorb its contract into our London Road branch. In order to do this, we had to give notice of our existing contract to NHS England in order to take on this new one.’

But as far as existing and new patients are concerned, there is no change to Lalys Pharmacy’s existing service and longer opening hours.

‘The changes are all behind the scenes. The merger process has taken longer than usual due to Coronavirus, but we are ready for the change at the end of the month,’ explains Mr Laly.

‘Our job is to now make sure that GP surgeries, patients and customers who used Boots in North End, know we are ready to support them, just a few doors down the road at our normal location of 6 London Road, Portsmouth.’

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies