Applications open for Portsmouth City Council's Workplace Sustainable Travel Fund

Published: 19th October 2020 15:42

Thanks to a new scheme from Portsmouth City Council, businesses and organisations in Portsmouth can now apply for up to £5,000 to support sustainable travel, for operational journeys and to help employees to walk and cycle to work.

A man in a suit and helmet cycling to work with a smile on his faceThe funding can be used towards operational travel and to support employees wishing to walk and cycle to work. Businesses can apply for cycle parking, lockers, pool bikes or other items.

The most significant source of air pollution in Portsmouth comes from road traffic. A high reliance on polluting motor vehicles for short trips has created a need to encourage cleaner travel options.

Creating a more sustainable future for your business can lower your operational costs and help you to deliver a healthier, happier future for your employees, for example:

  • Creating less demand for car parking spaces
  • Lowering operational costs by purchasing e-bikes, cargo bikes, pool bikes
  • Reducing the environmental footprint of your business
  • Employees can enjoy health benefits of walking and cycling
To find out more about the council-run scheme and how to apply, business owners can refer to the brochure and application form. Applications must be received by 6th November.

