Portsmouth ranked most entrepreneurial city in UK
|Published: 21st November 2020 09:34
A recent report by Instant Offices had ranked Portsmouth top of the UKs most entrepreneurial cities league.
Across the UK last year 672,890 new companies launched, an increase of 8.5%.
Instant Offices rankings are based on the ratio of the number of new business start-ups to the population of the city, and Portsmouth ranks highest in the UK!
The number of new business in our city has increased by an incredible 33%, reflecting Portsmouth’s entrepreneurial spirit and its residents’ ability to be creative and innovative.
