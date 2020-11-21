Portsmouth ranked most entrepreneurial city in UK

Published: 21st November 2020 09:34

A recent report by Instant Offices had ranked Portsmouth top of the UKs most entrepreneurial cities league.

Across the UK last year 672,890 new companies launched, an increase of 8.5%.

Instant Offices rankings are based on the ratio of the number of new business start-ups to the population of the city, and Portsmouth ranks highest in the UK!

The number of new business in our city has increased by an incredible 33%, reflecting Portsmouth’s entrepreneurial spirit and its residents’ ability to be creative and innovative.

