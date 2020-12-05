Portsmouth

>

Business Talk

>

News Future South responds to the Government’s Green Industrial Revolution Published: 5th December 2020 09:10 Future South has for the last decade been championing the transition to a zero carbon future and is delighted with the latest Government ten point plan for the economy. Working with the triple helix of Local Government, businesses and academia to support collaboration, the organisation has been promoting clean innovation and seeking to capitalise on the growing green economy in the South of the UK. Future South has focused particularly on the emerging strengths in sustainable energy, waste and construction and the high skilled Research & Development associated with it. We have secured over £40 million of new investment towards delivering a zero carbon economy and helped over 250 SMEs develop innovative new products and solutions. The work with small business is managed by the Future South subsidiary, Greentech South, a business facing, cleantech cluster hosted by the University of Portsmouth. The Green Industrial Revolution The Future South Board has welcomed the news that the government is launching a 10 point plan for the next industrial revolution - a green one. Nine of the ten initiatives have been in the Future South manifesto for many years No petrol or diesel cars after 2030. This is the headline grabber. Future South will be running a series of webinars on how business can prepare for this. The widely supported webinars are run on a monthly basis and open to anyone free of charge. Offshore Wind - we help small businesses develop products that make turbines more effective. We are working with local businesses developing smaller, quieter wind turbines ideal for use on buildings. The Board would like to see land based wind turbines as part of the policy. Make homes and buildings more energy efficient - our funding programme through our delivery arm, Greentech South, delivers free energy audits and grants for small business. Nuclear Power Stations – although controversial to some, this low carbon source of power will help with the energy mix. Hydrogen Storage – a huge potential to revolutionize the transport sector, the potential for hydrogen creation and storage is a massive opportunity for businesses in the South. Carbon capture. We are working closely with partners to bid for government funding to set up a carbon capture site - possibly at Fawley oil refinery or Fawley Waterside. Aviation: Small businesses we work closely with are developing lighter materials or more effective batteries to reduce the weight and energy use in aircraft and drones. Public transport. Our board has been very closely involved in the plans to extend the railway to Fawley Waterside. Nature. Protecting our natural habitat has gained even more importance during the pandemic and we are pleased to be working with Green Halo as we show business the benefits of working with nature for resilience. Innovation and Finance. Our business facing company Greentech South is working closely with innovative businesses developing clean growth innovations and have grants and expertise to offer. Future South was also instrumental in setting up the Hampshire Community Bank which is securing £10million to lend to business developing green, sustainable projects. Our 2021 “thought leadership” series of webinars have all been agreed and we are now planning for COP26 in Glasgow next November. We welcome ideas and support from interested organisations on how we can deliver for the South some of the job creation schemes that have occurred in the Northern Powerhouse and the North East.

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.