Lakeside North Harbour welcomes award-winning accountants

Published: 18th December 2020 13:56

Award-winning accountancy firm, Smooth Accounting, has become the first accountants to sign an office letting agreement at Lakeside North Harbour.

The Hampshire-based company has taken two office suites at the business campus in the north of the city. It showcases significant strategic growth plans for the business, serving as the company's second regional office.

Jeri Williams, Founder of Smooth Accounting, said: “We saw an opportunity to boost our regional presence with an office in Portsmouth, and with the amenities, networking and growth opportunities available, Lakeside ticked all of the boxes for us.”

“We are looking ahead to strategic growth opportunities, with both our team and clients, and see our move to Lakeside as a major milestone for the business.”

Smooth Accounting joins other national corporates and regional businesses at Lakeside including Babcock, Wiggle, Coffin Mew and Carrington West. Five buildings form the campus, which is built in 130-acre landscaped grounds, just off the M27. As well as a 250-seater auditorium, Business Lounge, conference facilities and meeting rooms, the onsite amenities at Lakeside include a florist, hairdresser, beauty salon, hotel with a fully-equipped spa and gym, and five cafes and shops.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We are delighted to celebrate the success of another local business, as Smooth Accounting invest in Portsmouth with the opening of their second regional office – particularly at the end of what has been a very challenging year for us all.

"As a region, we understand the importance of achieving that critical work-life balance – and Lakeside North Harbour offers a fantastic environment for national and regional businesses alike, with facilities that meet the changing demands of occupiers. We have no doubt that Smooth Accounting will benefit from the campus at Lakeside and we wish them every success as they continue to grow their business."

Vail Williams acted on behalf of Lakeside North Harbour to secure the deal.

Russell Mogridge, Lead Partner of Vail Williams’ Business Space Agency team, commented: “The recent additions to the Lakeside community further cement its position as the premier Business Park in the South. With impressive amenities and a safe working environment, Lakeside is the clear choice for businesses looking to relocate.”

Lakeside North Harbour is experiencing healthy demand for a range of office suites, from 1,200 sq ft to 11,000 sq ft. For further information on available space, contact Vail Williams on 023 9220 3200 or visit www.lakesidenorthharbour.com.

