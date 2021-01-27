A development site in Southsea is to be auctioned online with a guide price of £450,000-plus.

The 0.11-acre freehold site, on the former Mystery pub at 1/3 Warwick Crescent, is among 101 lots catalogued in the first auction of the year by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.

Rob Marchant, Hampshire auctioneer for Clive Emson, said: “The site, in a mainly residential area, has the major benefit of two planning consents, giving purchasers an either/or option. There is consent for a three-storey block of eight apartments with communal gardens and car parking and separate consent.

“The finished units would be ideal for resale into the local marketplace or for addition to an income-producing letting portfolio.

“Alternatively, a more recent application for a three-storey block of four five-bedroom and one six-bedroom student cluster apartments is in the final stages of consideration by the Portsmouth City Council.

“An income forecast prepared for the current owners has indicated a potential annual income of approximately £180,000 per annum for the student cluster development if fully let. Prospective purchasers should of course rely on their own enquiries.”

Bid timers end on Wednesday, 10th February, for Clive Emson’s auction, the first of eight in 2021 and all being held online this year.

One of the UK’s top five property auctioneers, and the largest regional auctioneer in southern England, each auction by Clive Emson covers from Cornwall to Kent.

The firm, in its 32nd year, is a member of Portsmouth Property Association.

