Businesses Inspire the Next Generation.

Published: 3rd March 2021 11:11
'Get Inspired Portsmouth Goes Virtual' gives local companies the unique opportunity to engage with 100’s of young people, helping them find out about the companies and understand the future jobs available.
 

It is an interactive event for young people to discover the different careers on their doorstep they may never have heard off.

 

EBP South is inviting all businesses that are based in or work in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas the opportunity to be part of Get Inspired Portsmouth by virtually exhibiting, running a live activity and/or being part of a Q&A panel.

 

It’s a great opportunity for businesses to raise their profile, support the local community and inspire their future work force.

 

The event takes place in June, find out more at https://www.ebpsouth.co.uk/Pages/Events/Category/events-for-businesses

