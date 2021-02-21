Are you a Family Business looking to grow in 2021?
|Published: 4th March 2021 11:50
Enterprise South are offering family businesses based in the South East a place on the fully funded EVOLVE DIGITAL programme.
The programme is designed to help Family Business Leaders discover and use new digital technology solutions more effectively and at the same time helping their businesses evolve.
To register your interest or to apply, visit: https://www.businesssouth.org/evolve-digital/ or email info@enterprisesouth.co.uk
