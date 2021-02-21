Digital Home – delivering hyperfast broadband in Portsmouth & Southsea now!

Published: 8th March 2021 09:36

We are a brand-new hyperfast broadband provider, powered by CityFibre’s fast growing fibre only network. We future proof your home with fast and reliable broadband, combined with amazing Wi-Fi technology that connects all of your devices. All for a straightforward, competitive price, that won’t change during your contract.

So, what’s different about us?

Firstly, our broadband is hyper fast - With speeds of 900 Mbps, the whole family can connect, work and play all at the same time - without any problems.

It’s also incredibly reliable - Using only the newest technology means no outdated systems or components to cause those familiar reliability issues.

We understand speed alone is not enough. To realise the benefits of full fibre to your home, your Wi-Fi needs to connect to all your devices seamlessly. Our amazing Wi-Fi gets that speed around your whole home.

Our network is Fibre only - all the way from the exchange to your home which means no bottlenecks, no sharing and end-to-end performance.

We are Straightforward - We offer clarity and simplicity. No complex bundles, just hassle-free straightforward services.

We have a Single focus - on doing one thing really well - providing you with reliable, hyperfast broadband.

We offer Great service - We have a passionate, local team, supported by the best systems, who don’t hide behind faceless technology.

We are a new company - We have no links to the past, but we do have a vision for the future, and we started the company because we don’t think the old providers are listening to their customers or providing acceptable support.

Finally, we offer a Local touch - We are UK based with local teams, digitally engaged with our customers and a human face, should you want to talk.

So, is hyperfast broadband right for you?

Of course, some homes can cope with surfing, light gaming and the occasional working from home day.

But when it comes to effective home working, e-learning, multiple competing users, 4k TV, video calling or serious gaming, many homes are already struggling for digital capacity and that “digital gap” is only going to get larger with accelerating use of next-generation immersive home entertainment, cloud gaming and home security.

So, say goodbye to slow speeds, reliability problems, bandwidth arguments, interrupted video meetings, poor Wi-Fi and disappointing gaming and be amongst the first in Portsmouth & Southsea to experience competitively priced, hyperfast, reliable broadband, with Wi-Fi quality to match.

If you would like more information please contact us, we are ready to answer any questions and help you make the switch to hyperfast broadband:

Telephone: 0330 1333693

Email: hello@digitalhomeuk.com

Website: www.digitalhomeuk.com

