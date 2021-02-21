https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Haley is truly a constant professional, always producing great articles for us, not only for our business but also for our charity events."
- Andrew Pearce, Creatiques Couture
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Wightlink’s fleet is ready for the summer

Published: 11th March 2021 15:45

Wightlink is reaching the end of its £5million annual programme of maintenance and refit for its fleet of eight ships and catamarans, ready for the expected lifting of lockdown restrictions later in the year.

The last ship to be dry-docked is Wight Sun at the A&P Shipyard in Falmouth which will return to her home port of Lymington on Tuesday 30 March.

Wightlink’s engineers and superintendents have been busy over the winter making sure the fleet is in the best possible condition to welcome Islanders and mainlanders who will be travelling for pleasure again after a year of restrictions.

Tasks have included overhauling engines, hydraulics and air conditioning, painting and deep cleaning. All the work has been carried out in Covid-secure conditions in shipyards in Cornwall, Dorset and Portsmouth.

This was the second dry-docking for Wightlink’s flagship Victoria of Wight, which joined the fleet in 2018.

“It has been a challenging year with many of our vessels laid-up and far fewer customers than usual on board our services,” explains Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield. “We are ready for summer 2021 and hope the Government will be able to relax restrictions according to the roadmap so things can start to get back to normal.

“We have been working with the Isle of Wight Council, VisitWight and our fellow cross-Solent operators to provide a lifeline service during the pandemic and will be reintroducing sailings when the time is right, in line with increasing demand.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies