Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils brand new programme of cruising for 2022/23, including new sailings from Portsmouth

Published: 12th March 2021 09:39

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has today unveiled a brand new programme of cruising for 2022/23 as the line gears up for a return to sailing, with 126 new voyages taking in 82 countries, including cruises from Portsmouth.

The programme, which has been released to Oceans members today ahead of general on sale on Monday, includes closer to home excursions and sailings for those looking to venture further afield over the festive period.

Plus, those booking a new cruise can choose between a free all inclusive drinks package or money to spend on board.

Martin Lister, Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“We are always incredibly proud to unveil our new cruise programmes, but this year it feels particularly exciting as it is the first time we will do so with our new look fleet.

“Every year we craft our new itineraries from scratch to ensure that we continue to offer our guests exceptional experiences in the destinations they visit with us. This has felt even more important this year, with the past 12 months having left us all dreaming of our next adventures and really considering what we all want from our holidays.”

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, which own and operate of Portsmouth International Port, said:

“I’m delighted that Fred. Olsen have made a further commitment to the port with the inclusion of Portsmouth in their 2022/23 cruise schedule, with a fantastic range of European destinations available.

“The city’s historic harbour will provide the perfect backdrop for Fred. Olsen’s guests as they begin their cruise aboard Balmoral.

“We’re looking forward to working with Fred. Olsen on the next stage of Portsmouth’s new cruise era, as we continue to invest in the city’s exciting future.”

Sailings from Portsmouth as part of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ 2022/23 programme include:

Balmoral’s eight-night L2232 ‘European Christmas Markets’ cruise, departing from Portsmouth on 2nd December 2022. Prices start from £999 per person. Enjoy free drinks or up to £125 per person to spend on board.

Ports of call: Portsmouth, UK – Zeebrugge (for Bruges), Belgium – Gothenburg, Sweden – Copenhagen, Denmark – Cruising Kiel Canal, Germany – Hamburg, Germany – Portsmouth, UK

For more details: Visit L2232 ‘European Christmas Markets’

Balmoral’s 12-night L2233 ‘Festive Spain & Portugal’ cruise, departing from Portsmouth on 10th December 2022. Prices start from £1,299 per person. Enjoy an all inclusive package or up to £150 per person to spend on board.

Ports of call: Portsmouth, UK – Lisbon, Portugal – Cádiz, Spain – Funchal, Madeira (overnight) – Vigo, Spain – La Coruña, Spain – Portsmouth, UK

For more details: Visit L2233 ‘Festive Spain & Portugal’

Balmoral’s 14-night L2234 ‘Christmas Celebrations in the Canaries’ cruise, departing from Portsmouth on 22nd December 2022. Prices start from £2,499 per person. Enjoy an all inclusive drinks package or up to £150 per person to spend on board.

Ports of call: Portsmouth, UK – Funchal, Madeira (overnight) – Santa Cruz, La Palma – Arrecife, Lanzarote – Las Palmas, Gran Canaria – Santa Cruz, Tenerife – Portsmouth, UK

For more details: Visit L2234 ‘Christmas Celebrations in the Canaries’

Fred. Olsen’s first sailings from Portsmouth for 2021 will set sail in October.

For added reassurance, Fred. Olsen has evolved its Plain Sailing Guarantee, giving flexibility to transfer any deposits paid to another cruise at any time before the final payment is made.

For further information on Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ new 2022/23 itineraries, visit fredolsencruises.com/new-cruise-programme. Book online, call Reservations on 0800 0355 242 (Monday to Friday 8.30am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm), or contact your ABTA travel agent.

