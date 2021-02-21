Our Featured Partner Novatech Ltd to support local foodbank in their latest charitable effort

Published: 15th March 2021 18:45

Portsmouth based technology firm Novatech Ltd. has been providing hardware and support to businesses of all sizes for nearly 35 years, specialising in providing gaming PCs, workstations and servers.

Over the past few years, they have supported a variety of good causes, from local charity, Friends Fighting Cancer to Solent Mind, a mental health and wellbeing organisation. Their contributions to the local community continued through the pandemic, with hardware donations going to key workers and NHS staff, who were in desperate need of work-from-home set-ups back in the initial March lockdown last year.

In January of this year, when Novatech Directors & Owners, David and Joanne Furby heard about the increased visits to food banks and the shortages they were now experiencing, they were compelled to help however they could and decided to reach out to the local food bank in Portsmouth.

The tech company will be contributing a cash donation of £500 each month for 6 months to the food bank, making for a total donation of £3,000.

David told us, “No one should ever have to go hungry, especially in times as harsh as these. With what we’ve experienced over the last year, people have enough to be concerned about without having to worry where their next meal might come from too.“

Novatech feels very strongly about supporting the local community and giving back to those in need. Their donations will be going to the local Paulsgrove branch of Portsmouth Foodbank.

People in the UK go hungry everyday, whether that’s due to a sudden redundancy, or an unexpected bill, and the pandemic has only worsened the situation. A simple box of food makes a big difference, with food banks helping prevent housing loss, family breakdown and mental health problems, even crime.

Portsmouth Foodbank is passionate that no one in the community should be facing hunger. They provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in a time of crisis. The food bank is run and managed by a team of volunteers, and the organisation relies on the community’s support to ensure they can continue to stop people going hungry.

Paul Harwood from the Paulsgrove branch of the food bank told us, “We are so thrilled to have received this generous support from Novatech for the next six months; this enables us to continue to meet the ongoing challenges that the pandemic has placed on us as a front line food provision service. We want everyone who visits us to know they can be fed not only physically, but emotionally too - we want people to feel dignity and self-worth when they visit a food bank, and this money enables us to continue to meet those needs"

