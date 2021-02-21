Ground-breaking solar panel and battery installation announced for Lakeside North Harbour

Published: 19th March 2021 09:53

Portsmouth City Council's Energy Services Team are set to deliver another ground-breaking solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery installation at Lakeside North Harbour. The system, to be installed by Custom Solar, will incorporate approximately 10,000 roof solar panels on the roofs and on car park canopies, a large scale battery and electric vehicle charging points.

The installation will begin summer 2021 and is expected to be completed by spring 2022. When complete, the power produced by the solar system will contribute around 4,200,000 kilowatt-hours per annum; the equivalent of running 1,100 typical UK homes for a year! The power produced will reduce Lakeside's reliance on grid electricity by 36%. In the first year the installation will result in the reduction of 2,215 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The project will involve installing roof-mounted solar PV on the 5 buildings at Lakeside, as well as solar PV above the car parks on canopies. 2.6 megawatt-hour battery will store excess solar generation that can be used during peak demand, to further help reduce energy costs and use carbon-free electricity in-house.

The battery will also be used to offer 'grid services', allowing power to be stored or discharged as required by the national electricity grid; so that the amount of renewable generation can be balanced with demand.

40 Electric Vehicle charging points are proposed to be installed at Lakeside at the same time as the solar; with the infrastructure to install additional charging points as demand increases.

Commenting on the project, Cllr Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council’s Cabinet Member of Environment and Climate Change said: "With the announcement of the innovative solar PV and battery projects at Lakeside North Harbour and Portsmouth International Port, it's clear that the council is moving fast towards its target of being net zero carbon by 2030.

This is an exciting example of where solar power, battery storage and electric vehicle charging are working in harmony to reduce carbon, electricity costs and improving air quality"

The work is the latest in a series of solar and battery projects being managed by the council’s in-house energy services team. The team procured Custom Solar after a competitive tender exercise through the council’s newly established PV and Storage framework.

In recent weeks, the Council announced they would deliver a similar project at Portsmouth International Port. Read more here.

