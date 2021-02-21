Rent freeze boost for local businesses

Published: 19th March 2021 10:11

No rent increase in council-owned business centres

Portsmouth City Council has announced that this year it will not increase the rent for businesses working in its three business and enterprise centres in the city.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development & Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Steve Pitt said: "In light of the challenging year local businesses have had to endure, and with hopes of better times ahead, we have taken the decision to further support local businesses by keeping their rents low across all three of our centres.

"We hope this means businesses will be in a better position going into the busy summer months and with plans to reopen businesses and workplaces safely and responsibly according to the government's roadmap."

The three business and enterprise centres are located across the city and offer offices, storage and light industrial units to start-up companies and small businesses. Units are let on a monthly licence and all are below the business rate threshold.

Challenge Enterprise Centre, which is for business and light industrial use, and Portsmouth Enterprise Centre, for light industrial units, are both currently fully occupied, whilst Victory Business Centre, located in Fratton, has just five units available. In total over 850 local people are employed by the 121 businesses based in the centres, plus additional sub-contractors when required.

Find out more about the business and enterprise centres here - https://portsmouthenterprisecentres.co.uk/

Anyone thinking of starting a new business in the city can contact the council's economic growth team business@portsmouthcc.gov.uk, 023 9284 1641.

CASE STUDY - Annalise Jewellery www.annalise.co.uk

Annalise Jewellery specialise in custom charms, lockets and ashes jewellery. The company started in 2014 when Matt Rann, who was a lorry driver at the time, couldn't find a personalised charm for his partner Annalise Madgwick, so decided to make one himself. From its beginnings on the kitchen table, the business grew and quickly took over the whole house. Over the years and with three children later, they had outgrown the house and were not only looking for a new home, but also looking for their first business premises.

After being referred by an existing business at the Challenge Enterprise Centre, they quickly decided that the premises were not only affordable, but flexible to their growing needs and close to their new home in Anchorage Park. This month they have taken on their first full time member of staff and have plans to employ another full time employee within the next three months. This will enable Matt to have the time to launch some exciting new products that he is keen to get out in the marketplace.

Matt says: "In order for our business to grow we had to take the next step and move into our own premises. It's been great for our business, and also for our family, as we now keep our home life and our professional life separate. I can't wait to see what we can achieve now we have the room to grow."

