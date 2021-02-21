Free energy efficiency audits available for local businesses

Published: 23rd March 2021 15:37

Local businesses can cut costs and become more environmentally friendly by taking up a free energy efficiency audit.

The audits are available through EMphasis3, a programme led by the University of Portsmouth, which is helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reach the UK’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.

EMphasis3 is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and combines the expertise of the universities of Portsmouth and Winchester, and Greentech South, an initiative to support businesses in the low carbon sector.

“By working with businesses and providing them with access to expertise and advice, we can help them to lessen their impact on the environment, while also making cost savings – it’s win-win,” said David Hutchinson, Innovation and Impact Development Manager for the University of Portsmouth’s Faculty of Technology and Director of Greentech South.

The free energy efficiency audits are delivered by GEP Environmental, leading providers of energy and environmental consultancy services to clients across the UK.

Richard Hall, Business Developer Manager at Greentech South, said: "Many small businesses are reluctant to install energy saving kit due to the cost, the unknown benefits and the confusing array of different solutions. Our offer of a free energy audit followed up by an energy efficiency grant can take away much of that pain. With our experienced team at EMphasis3, we will work with SMEs to support and encourage them to take action.”

The company Bow Tie Construction Ltd received a free audit, which has helped lower its operational carbon output while saving the company money.

Innovation director, Hagop Matossian, is thrilled with the outcome: “Our work is building energy efficient homes and it felt out of step with our company vision to rely on diesel vehicles for transport of supplies and workers.

“The EMphasis3 grant was a great opportunity to make steps in the right direction. GEP Environmental assessed our current carbon output and provided the quantitative analysis to show that replacing our first two diesel vehicles with electric ones would reduce our lifetime carbon output by 48.6 tonnes of CO2 - the equivalent to the emissions of over 120,000 miles driven by an average car or charging a smartphone over six million times.

“These vehicles are also saving the company huge amounts of money in ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zones) fees as several of our job sites are in Central London.”

To find out more about receiving a free energy efficiency audit through EMphasis3, please email info@greentechsouth.com or complete the short expression of interest form and the Greentech South team will be in touch.

