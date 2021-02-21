Heard About Sam scoops prestigious award

Published: 29th March 2021 14:37

Heard About Sam is a business development & event management consultancy, based in Portsmouth but with a national portfolio of clients, whose commitment is to build valuable strategies for brands, venues and organisations.

Owner and Strategic Director, Sam McGrath, has over 20 years’ experience in business development and event management across multiple industries. Her specialty is the world of hospitality and events, and out of her former base in London’s Covent Garden she supported some of the biggest bar and restaurant chains in the city.

Sam’s commitment to providing a bespoke service for her clients is at the core of Heard About Sam’s values, supporting them with their sales growth and delivering their events or project brief to the highest standard.

“I founded the company in 2010, using my maiden name Heard, and an abbreviation of Sales and Marketing” explains Sam “It was important for me that clients knew they were dealing with a person and for me to work with people who shared my values. Above all, Heard About Sam is personable, experienced, bespoke and approachable.”

Sam’s desire to form positive, values driven working relationships with her clients combined with a strong track record and significant experience, makes her stand out in a busy market, so much so that Heard About Sam was named the Business Development Consultancy of the Year for 2020/21 at the CorporateLiveWire South West England Prestige Awards. The judges praised Sam for taking a well-rounded, hands-on approach to each project. They also praised her ability to be able to lead projects of all sizes and for her unwavering passion, exceptional flexibility, and a warm friendliness that leaves a lasting impression.

“To win any award in business is an honour and I feel incredibly proud to have won this in such challenging times. It just goes to prove hard work does pay off.”

‘’We are passionate about every business we work with, we care about business growth, and enjoy working with companies on their vision and goals. We thrive when getting great success, and in these current unpredictable times, we must stay together, work together and grow together.

This is a critical time for all businesses. Some have grown overnight and feel overwhelmed with their new demanding business needs. Whilst others have been left wondering what the future holds and not knowing which way to turn.

Our aim is to provide affordable and effective support to help businesses across the region through the transition they face from spring 2021.’’

To find out more, head to Heard About Sam’s website or visit their social media pages on linked in and Instagram.

Website: heardaboutsam.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.