New CEO to take on Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust’s COVID recovery

Published: 31st March 2021 10:00

Hannah Prowse, PNBPT’s new CEO, to champion the world’s number one maritime heritage destination

Government and charitable funding conserved jobs and essential maintenance work in past 12 months

Regeneration works at Priddy’s Hard will see the opening of a micro-brewery, holiday let and pub restaurant alongside the Explosion! Museum, ready for summer staycation visitors

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, in partnership with the Mary Rose Museum and the National Museum of the Royal Navy, is set to re-open this spring

Community events and milestone celebrations expected in near future, celebrating the dockyard’s rich naval history and role in the defence of the realm

Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust (PNBPT) has appointed Hannah Prowse, formerly Head of National Projects for English Heritage, as its new CEO.

Prowse has over a decade of heritage property experience and is tasked with championing the Trust’s mission to create and preserve the world’s most captivating maritime heritage destination. Having worked on special projects such as the conservation of the Royal Albert Hall and the Elizabeth Tower, her expertise complements PNBPT’s 35 years of sustainably restoring and repurposing historical assets for use by museums, businesses, retailers and restaurants.

As custodians of the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard estate, the Trust is responsible for developing inspiring and inviting environments for people to work, learn, and enjoy for years to come.

Hannah Prowse, PNBPT’s newly appointed CEO said: “It’s a pivotal time for the Trust as we navigate out of the pandemic while preparing exciting plans for the future. Nowhere in the UK or internationally will you discover a destination with such rich naval heritage, and it is our ambition to develop fun initiatives, in collaboration with our partners, that showcase and celebrate this. We aim to boost awareness of the estate’s role in the defence of the realm as well as its national attraction as a must-visit destination.”

Prowse’s predecessor, Peter Goodship, was at the helm of the Trust since its inception in 1986, and delivered the vision of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Major accomplishments during his tenure include the restoration of over 20 historic listed buildings, the oldest being Porter’s Lodge, built in 1708. The Trust opened the world-renowned IBTC (International Boatbuilding Training College), which has trained over 100 students to date, and collected the UK’s finest fleet of small boats involved in 20th century conflicts.

Peter also kick-started the regeneration of the 30 acre site at Priddy’s Hard, Gosport. The first development phase is due for completion this summer, with the regeneration of the ramparts and seven listed buildings, to include a new Coastal Forces Museum, micro-brewery, pub restaurant and holiday let. Thirty new homes will also be built this year with a further major development phase to follow in the near future.

Prowse continues: “As a non-for-profit that relies on visitor income and charitable donations, the last 12 months have been the most challenging yet for the PNBPT, having experienced a 50% decrease in visitor related income almost overnight. We are grateful for critical government funding* that’s kept staff employed and for the volunteers that have continued essential maintenance works throughout the estate.”

“As we start to re-open in line with the roadmap out of lockdown, we are calling on the Portsmouth community to enjoy the fascinating and genuinely unique experience that the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard offers. Your visits to the museums, restaurants and shops not only help the local businesses and non-for-profits on site, but also contribute to the crucial maintenance of heritage assets of national importance.”

The phased opening of the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will take place in partnership with the iconic historic landmarks and educational attractions housed on the Trust’s estate, including the National Museum of the Royal Navy, and the world-class Mary Rose Museum.

This spring visitors can enjoy views of centuries-old HMS Victory and HMS Warrior; as well as taking in sights of today’s most cutting-edge aircraft carrier, giving the juxtaposition of 525 years of naval history.

Dominic Tweddle, Director General for the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) said: “I am delighted to welcome Hannah to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard; it’s an incredible destination for visitors from across the world; and the work of the Trust in maintaining the fabric of the site is crucial in ensuring we are able to give our visitors a memorable day out. I look forward to working with Hannah to develop the visitor experience; and to enhance the connection between this internationally historic location and the incredible ships, collections and Museums in the National Museum of the Royal Navy’s care.”

Dominic Jones, Chief Executive of The Mary Rose Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate Hannah on her appointment, and I look forward to working closely with her and Dominic from the National Museum of the Royal Navy, as the newly appointed Chief Executive of the Mary Rose. We have an exceptional visitor destination and Hannah’s role in ensuring the Historic Dockyard site provides a unique environment for our visitors is crucial. The last year has been extremely challenging for us all, but we look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Mary Rose, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and our unique collection of ships and museums when Government guidance permits.”

Hannah will assume the position on 6 April 2021.

