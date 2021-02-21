The Careers and Apprenticeship Show returns to support young people's future ambitions

Published: 26th April 2021 19:28

During a year of unprecedented change for young people, a new online event seeks to support career ambitions and job prospects in Portsmouth.

With many employers pausing recruitment for apprenticeship schemes, young people have been the worst affected group nationally when it comes to finding jobs.

While the outlook continues to remain uncertain for many, the virtual Careers and Apprenticeship Show on Thursday 20 May from 9am - 7pm will prepare young people aged between 15 - 19 years old for life after education.

Over 60 organisations will be on hand to speak about apprenticeships, training and employment opportunities in the city. Career advisers will help attendees understand their next steps through interactive presentations and live Q&A sessions.

Mike Stoneman, deputy director for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"COVID-19 has impacted opportunities for young people across the country, including Portsmouth. Organisations from across the south east of England have come together to support them with live vacancies and training opportunities at the virtual fair.

"Portsmouth City Council welcomes local organisations who are joining the event as well as offering live apprenticeship vacancies which young people can apply for on the day."

Those in attendance will be able to watch short 30 minute talks from employers and apprenticeship providers on the main stage. Local organisations including BAE Systems, Royal Navy, Sky, NHS, Marriott and many more will be on hand to provide young people with career-relevant information and advice.

Alison Jeffery, director for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"The Careers and Apprenticeship Show is a fantastic way to meet organisations who help and support children and young people. The event offers something for everyone.

"Parents and carers are also invited to attend the event alongside their young person, enabling them to share their own experiences in employment."

Those who attend the event will gain a greater awareness of the opportunities available locally as well as the recruitment needs for businesses in the area. This information will help shape career aspirations as full guidance will be given.

Fact sheets and information packs will be available to download on the day, so attendees can take them away to review in their own time.

The event has been organised in conjunction with local authorities in the south including Portsmouth City Council, Dorset Council, Isle of Wight Council, Southampton City Council and Hampshire County Council.

Local residents can sign up to the Careers and Apprenticeship Show by visiting cas2021.vfairs.com. The event can be accessed on any device with an internet connection. Those who register will receive a full agenda in advance, allowing them to plan their day at the careers event.

Registering for the event also means that those unable to attend on Thursday 20 May can visit the virtual conference hall for 30 days afterwards to participate in recorded conferences and virtual talks.

