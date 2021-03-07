Customs agency clears record number of declarations

Published: 20th May 2021 15:05

Portico Customs Agency, based at Portsmouth International Port, has seen a 2270% year-on-year increase in the number of export declarations carried out for customers in the first three months of 2021.



From agriculture products to parts for x-ray machines, anyone importing and exporting goods to and from the EU now needs to complete full customs declarations under the terms of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.



Businesses across the country have looked to customs agencies, such as Portico, to help them navigate this new world. This has led to a 2270% year-on-year increase in the number of export declarations carried out, and 600% year-on-year increase in import declarations. It has also led to the creation of 400 new customer accounts.

Daphne Comber, customs agency manager at Portico said "I'm incredibly proud of my team for stepping up to this challenge. We've helped hundreds of businesses, large and small, helping them manage their processes to ensure efficiency and compliance.

"It can be a daunting and complicated process, fortunately we've got years of experience with customs declarations, and have the right systems to talk to HMRC to make sure goods reach their destination without delay. It also means they can get on with running their business and recovering from the pandemic, without having to worry about customs issues."

Portico Customs Agency has recruited 35 additional staff, bringing with them an abundance of international trade knowledge and HMRC requirements, in readiness to handle these additional customs declarations from UK businesses, regardless of where they are based in the country.

Able to clear goods at any UK port or airport, Portico customs has been dealing with international trade for decades. They are fully accredited and authorised by the government, this means they can process paperwork faster, benefit from priority clearance, and means a lower risk score, which may reduce the number of checks customs carry out on documents and goods.

Steve Williams MBE, operations director at Portico added "Daphne and her team have worked tirelessly this year to help their customers, who have provided glowing feedback for the friendly and efficient service they have offered.

"The customs agency is an integral part of our our offer here at Portico, with many of our shipping customers taking advantage of keeping all their freight and cargo services under one roof. This means goods can be taken off ships at the port and be on the road to their end destination more quickly than at other terminals."

