High five for Long Curtain Moat

Published: 4th July 2021 09:30

Crucial heritage maintenance work on Long Curtain Moat has seen the Southsea Coastal Scheme make the top five of this year's ‘People's Choice' category in the 2021 SECBE Constructing Excellence Awards.



Locals got behind the Portsmouth City Council-led project, casting an impressive 421 votes for the project, which was also a finalist in the Conservation and Regeneration category.

Project Manager Rupert Teasdale said: "It's fantastic to get public recognition for the work that we put into the restoration of this historic asset, and to see that people appreciate the difference the project has made to the appearance of the moat.

"Being a finalist in the Awards was an honour for the Scheme because it recognised that the Long Curtain Moat project was fundamental to preserving Portsmouth's nationally significant heritage and crucial to maintaining coastal defences."

The project team was a finalist in the awards for its sensitive approach to restoring Long Curtain Moat - one of the last surviving parts of Portsmouth's town fortifications - to its former glory.

Crucial heritage and enabling works were undertaken from September 2019, involving repairs to the inner moat walls as well as preparation work for the start of the Southsea Coastal Scheme.

Methods used were sympathetic to the historic significance of the area and included using floating pontoons for easy access that limited damage likelihood. Where possible, hand tools were used to ensure the necessary protection of the heritage asset.

A steam cleaning method was approved by Historic England to transform the moat walls, removing much of the staining to bring them close to their original white colour.

Portsmouth was the only British town where moat defences were adopted. Lord Nelson passed through the brick-lined sally port under Long Curtain Moat in 1805 on his last departure from England.

The moat is unique in that it falls under two separate Scheduled Ancient Monuments: Long Curtain, King's Bastion and Spur Redoubt, and Point Battery including King Edward's Tower and Square Tower.

Restoration works were undertaken as part of the Portsmouth City Council's Southsea Coastal Scheme - the UK's largest local authority-led coastal defences' project worth more than £100 million.

