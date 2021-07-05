https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth & District Business Week launches

Published: 5th July 2021 10:37
Portsmouth & District Business Week launched this morning with a focus on the opportunities and challenges our local businesses face post-pandemic.


During the first of numerous events this week, attendees heard from Cllr Ben Dowling (Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development), who highlighted some of the key developments that are planned for the City over the coming years, including Lennox Point (Tipner West), the Solent FreePort, improvements to our high streets and also the transport infrastructure. Cllr Dowling also touched on the strong sense of community and collaboration that exists between business across the City and how this would contribute greatly to future growth and success.

The group also heard from Shevaun Haviland (Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce), who listed some of the very real and immediate challenges our business face; skills shortage, rising inflation, cash flow and adapting to new import/export rules post-Brexit.

It promises to be a thought provoking and insightful week for Portsmouth's businesses as they ease out of lockdown and realign themselves to an unpredictable economic climate and new ways of working.

A full programme of events and how to get involved, can be found HERE

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
