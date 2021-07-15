Another first for Portsmouth as Borealis makes maiden call

Published: 15th July 2021 17:12

Today Portsmouth International Port has welcomed Fred. Olsen's Cruise Line's Borealis for the first time, which is one of their newest additions to their fleet.



Fred. Olsen's unique maritime heritage and knowledge of British cruising tastes means they provide unrivalled holiday experiences creating memories that will last a lifetime, and has made them one the UK's favourite cruise lines.

Bearing a name that previously bestowed an Olsen-owned vessel in the 1940s, and that inspires thoughts of the Aurora Borealis, elegant Borealis proudly connects with, and represents the founding family's history and Norwegian heritage.

A plaque exchange between the port and the ship took place earlier today. From L-R: Steffan Ravneng (Staff Captain of Borealis), Jozo Glavic (Captain of Borealis), Mike Sellers (Port director, Portsmouth International Port), Ian Diaper, (Head of operations, Portsmouth International Port), Ben McInnes (Harbour master, Portsmouth International Port), Andrew Williamson (Passenger operations manager, Portsmouth International Port)

Stylish, spacious and comfortable, with capacity for fewer than 1,400 guests, she's in keeping with their commitment to offering a more traditional style of cruising.

Today's call is just one of a series of calls this summer, and the port will also be welcoming Fred. Olsen's Balmoral in Winter 2022 for an exciting programme of turnaround cruises to European destinations.

Ian Diaper, Portsmouth International Port's head of operations said: "We're delighted to welcome Fred. Olsen's new ship Borealis for cruise calls this summer.

"Guests will have the most enviable views onboard as they sail into our dramatic harbour, on a long overdue cruise.

"We're looking forward to working with Fred. Olsen in the coming months, including turnaround cruises aboard sister ship Balmoral in Winter 2022"

Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "This summer is a year of many firsts for us as we sail with two new ships among the fleet, and we are really excited that Borealis will be making her first call into Portsmouth with us today.

"At Fred. Olsen, maritime is in our DNA, which makes the historic Naval city of Portsmouth such a perfect fit for us. We know that our guests will love experiencing all that the Portsmouth has to offer on their shore excursions with us, and we can't wait to share the experience with many more guests over the coming weeks."

The port has been working hard making sure passengers can travel safely, with stringent measures in place. This includes being one of the first ports in the UK recognised by independent assessors for new protocols to manage and reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.