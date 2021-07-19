Ryde Pier toll to be abolished this week

Published: 19th July 2021 15:25

The Ryde Pier Toll is ending from Wednesday 21 July 2021.



Wightlink is changing the way it finances the maintenance and refurbishment of Britain's oldest working pier, as a result of customer feedback and to reduce traffic congestion.

The Pier Toll was introduced to fund maintenance of the 207 year old listed structure. It costs around £250,000 a year to keep the Pier in a safe working condition.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says: "Abolishing the toll and removing the barrier will reduce delays for people wanting to drive up to the FastCat terminal, making for an easier journey especially for commuters."

Instead of a £1.30 Pier Toll per vehicle, there will now be a supplement of 50p to the price of individual FastCat journeys. Multilink, Season Ticket and Business Pass holders will not be affected.

