New campaign aims to get local hospitality moving again

Published: 20th July 2021 11:25

Local cafes, restaurants and night-time venues will be celebrated through a new campaign launched today and set to run throughout the summer to help raise the profile of small firms as the country prepares to reopen.

After months of disruption, today, Monday, 19 July, signals the official end of restrictions for businesses across England and to mark the day, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is launching its #MyHiddenGems social media campaign shining a light on great local small firms and helping to encourage others to use and support them.

The campaign focuses specifically on businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector which have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic - they were often the first to close their doors and the last to re-open them.

The FSB Development Manager for Hampshire Dorset and Isle of Wight - Nicola Bailey, said it was a good time to remind people of the great businesses on our doorsteps that desperately need our support after their most challenging year ever.

"The re-opening today is obviously great news in many ways for business but with Covid-19 case levels rising businesses are still uncertain how quickly they will fully be back to normal.

"We hope our new campaign will encourage people to use the power of social media to highlight their favourite, cherished local businesses in the hope it will increase their footfall and give the area the economic boost it so badly needs."

The campaign will encourage local people to spotlight the businesses they are particularly fond of using the hashtag #MyHiddenGems on Twitter and adding the local FSB Twitter account handle - @FSBHantsIow. The Tweets or other social posts will then be promoted throughout the FSB's social media and elsewhere to try to create a momentum of support for local companies.

Ian O'Donnell, chair of FSB's England Policy Unit, said: "After 16 months of disruption, Monday's reopening will be a big moment for small businesses and the self-employed. Many will be breathing a sigh of relief, particularly in sectors like nightlife, hospitality and events, which have been unable to open or operating on a much restricted and smaller scale.

"Although small firms will now be looking to the future, many have been burdened with high debt levels at the same time as funding their own reopening, which may have been marred by employees being told to self-isolate by the NHS app despite testing negative. This campaign therefore gives people the opportunity to shout about their favourite small firm, whether a café, shop, pub - anywhere you want to share with others!"

The FSB's recent report A Menu for recovery put forward a series of recommendations to governments to help the sector recover including calling for a new hospitality and tourism strategy, overseen by a minister, extend the hospitality VAT rate reduction to 5% until March 2022, and 100% business rates relief throughout the full financial year for businesses in England.

FSB has raised these issues at the highest levels of government and is pleased that the Government has now announced a new hospitality strategy, to be overseen by the Small Business Minister, Paul Scully MP.

