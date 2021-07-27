https://analytics.google.
Employment Projects in South Hampshire & Isle Of Wight Receive Grants Boost of £396,000

Published: 27th July 2021 09:16
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is delighted to announce that the Solent Supporting Employment (SSE) Programme has awarded grants totalling £396,000 to eight organisations across Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight.

The grants are supporting employment projects managed by charities, community groups and organisations across the Solent LEP area, enabling disadvantaged or vulnerable people facing barriers to employment to move closer towards work or into employment. The projects aim to reach people in black and minority ethnic communities, long-term unemployed, people with disabilities and single parent families, particularly in areas where deprivation is high.

The SSE Programme was created by the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership and is part-funded by the European Social Fund (ESF), with generous match funding provided by HIWCF donors, Hampshire County Council, Portsmouth City Council and Southampton City Council.

The grants represent the second round of funding from the SSE Programme and the organisations and areas benefitting from funding are listed below:

  • Y Services for Young people (Fareham)

  • Motiv8 (Gosport)

  • Oarsome Chance Foundation (Gosport)

  • Communities First Wessex (Havant)

  • Osel Enterprises Ltd (Isle of Wight)

  • HIVE Portsmouth (Portsmouth)

  • No Limits Southampton (Southampton)

  • Itchen Sixth Form College (Southampton)

Kate Shurety, Interim Chief Executive for HIWCF said: "We are delighted to be working with the European Social Fund and our local authority partners in Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton to provide this vital opportunity encouraging local people into work. Our communities have been massively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and this funding will increase employment prospects and outlook for vulnerable local people, giving them the chances that they deserve and making a lasting difference to their lives. I would like to thank all of our funding partners and our HIWCF donors for their support in making these grants possible."

PORTSMOUTH - HIVE Portsmouth
HIVE Portsmouth has launched the Pozzability Project to support people with disabilities in the Portsmouth area to move closer towards employment.

Sandie Davis, VCSE Sector Development Worker at HIVE Portsmouth said: "This grant is enabling us to help people with disabilities to regain lost time and opportunities and make meaningful connections to support their financial independence through work or training. We value volunteering as a pathway to independence and we aim to offer placements that can help Portsmouth to become a truly disability confident city, find out more on pozzability@hiveportsmouth.org.uk."

 

 

