Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Portsmouth International Port responds to removal of quarantine requirements for arrivals from France

Published: 5th August 2021 10:16
Following the government's announcement on Wednesday that fully vaccinated holidaymakers returning from France no longer need to quarantine, Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager at Portsmouth International Port said:

"Today's announcement that quarantine restrictions will be dropped from 4am on Sunday 8 August for arrivals from France, who have had both vaccinations, is welcome news after a difficult 18 months for the travel industry.

"Combined with the restart of a number of popular Brittany Ferries routes this summer, this means we are ready to get back to what we do best - giving customers the best possible experience when they start their adventures.

"Travelling by sea is one of the safest ways to travel. You can drive on in your own car, and then enjoy all the facilities on board whilst knowing that the fresh sea air is keeping everything well ventilated. There is plenty of room for social distancing, and Brittany Ferries have introduced robust procedures in order to keep their passengers safe.

"As a port, we have already welcomed travellers back in a safe and sensible way. We're still asking passengers to wear a face covering in our terminal, which has spacious, modern facilities. We were also one first ports in the UK, recognised by independent assessors DNV, for our new protocols to manage and reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections".

