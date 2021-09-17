University of Portsmouth wins Best Business Engagement Campaign Award – celebratory dinner hosted at The Akash

Published: 17th September 2021 14:06

Earlier this week, the Akash - a family-run restaurant that's been serving all things curry to locals for over forty years - celebrated the University of Portsmouth's winning nomination for Best Business Engagement Campaign.

Portsmouth Football Club CEO Andrew Cullen, along with the leader of the Council, the University Deputy Vice-Chancellor, and the Lord Mayor, were among the local guests in attendance.

The award came after the Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association (PBBA) led a trade mission to Bangladesh in November 2019. The focus was on improving trade routes from the Solent region to Bangladeshi businesses.

The success of this excursion was emphasised by trade mission participant Mabs Noor at the dinner, who said, "This is a passion that is rarely seen - the university, council and community all working together!" were testament to the rigour and workmanship that made this endeavour so achievable.

The PBBA's mission to establish more ties between Portsmouth and Bangladesh is ongoing. In his speech, Andrew Cullen expressed hope that the group could go on to achieve integration of that community into the football club, which he believes has "accountability" to "inspire and bring communities together."

Faz Ahmed, co-owner of the Akash restaurant, was delighted to hold the event at his venue. "Due to COVID, this was our first event in a couple of years," he said. "It was great to host something again; it really feels like things are getting back to normality."

Faz hopes the restaurant will be able to host another award for such an admirable cause in the near future. Chris Chang, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Global Engagement at the University, announced plans to work again with the City Council on establishing links with "other cities across the world."

To further this point, PBBA chairman Raj Alli mused during his speech - "Imagine what we could have achieved by now if it weren't for COVID. This is just the beginning."

