Apprentice chefs Ketan and Jack on track for a career in catering

Published: 21st September 2021 12:40
With so much talk about the hospitality industry struggling to fill thousands of jobs, the Queens Hotel is delighted to welcome apprentices Ketan Dixon-Whiteaway and Jack Breach to the kitchen team.
Jack Breach and Ketan Dixon-Whiteaway
 

The youngsters are being supported on their career path thanks to a new apprenticeship programme being offered at the Queens Hotel.

General Manager Catherine Austen explained: "We are keen to promote the career opportunities that are available in hospitality and develop the skills of our talented team.

"By offering an apprenticeship programme, we can develop the talent of the future and help to retain team members who are gaining work experience at the same time as learning."

Ketan,21, explained he has been working in local restaurants for a number of years but being supported to do his Level 3 qualification (the equivalent to an A Level) as part of a day-release at HSDC South Downs College means he can take his cooking skills to the next level.

"I love cooking and this will give me a chance to gain even more understanding as well as new skills.

"It would be great to be able to progress at the Queens and do more qualifications - ultimately I would love to run my own restaurant," he said.

Exec Chef Simon Hartnett with Jack and Ketan

 

Jack,17, joined the kitchen team as a Kitchen Porter and Executive Chef Simon Hartnett soon spotted his potential and let him know about the apprenticeship programme.

"I enjoy doing all different styles of cooking - I'm doing my Level 2 and loving it," he said.

Executive Chef Simon Harnett said: "The great thing about working in a kitchen is that you can literally start as the pot washer and go all the way to the top - you just need a bit of determination.

"By offering the apprenticeship programme we are helping people to progress in their career and providing the right structure for them to thrive."

The Queens Hotel is developing more apprenticeship opportunities - more details will be available on their website and promoted through their social media channels shortly.

 

