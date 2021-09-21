Annual General Meeting of the Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association held on South Parade Pier

Published: 21st September 2021 15:44

Annual meeting of the Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association held on South Parade Pier



On Monday morning, the PBBA - a non-profit organization seeking to strengthen business ties between Portsmouth and Bangladesh - held their first annual meeting at the Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier. PBBA members were joined on stage by the leader of Portsmouth City Council, as well as Deputy Lord Mayor Rob Wood.

The meeting - postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic - gave an overview of the PBBA's formation and activities. Formed in July 2019 following discussions with the University of Portsmouth, the PBBA led their first trade mission - involving twenty-six delegates - that November. Even the pandemic couldn't completely halt the organization, who supported those in need with food and fundraising during the lockdown.

Mark Pembleton, Economic Growth Manager for the City Council, felt the organisation had made "amazing achievements" during their first two years. "For economic growth," he said, "we work with many different associations in the city. This is one that gets things done! It doesn't waste any time and is very well-organised." He speculated that the PBBA being able to execute a trade mission within their first eight months of operation could be a record for businesses of their nature.

Pembleton's support of PBBA's work was echoed by Rob Wood's presence. Being the first Lord Mayor from a non-British ethnic background, Wood was delighted with the organisation's efforts. "The Bangladeshi community is the single biggest in Portsmouth," he explained, "so the PBBA have the power to affect what's going on. Now is their moment to shine!"

The speeches were preceded by a half-hour dedicated simply to ‘networking', with PBBA Vice Chair Shipa Khan encouraging all to mingle and establish their own connections. The lunch - provided free of charge to those attending - offered a range of curry dishes and Bangladeshi ‘sweet treats'.

Finally, the meeting rounded off with a gaze into the future of the PBBA. Goals for 2022 and beyond include supporting female entrepreneurship, leading further trade missions, and increasing active membership. Executive Board Member Faz Ahmed assured all attendees that he could only see "bigger things, bigger goals" in the organisation's future.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.