Get Inspired Portsmouth is back for 2022!

Published: 30th September 2021 14:22

EBP South (inc. Basingstoke Consortium) are proud to announce that Get Inspired Portsmouth will be returning to Portsmouth Guildhall on the 26th January 2022. This inspiring event gives students the chance to explore different career options and get a practical insight into the world of work.

Jacquie Jones, Project Manager at EBP South said, "Get Inspired allows young people to engage with employers through a variety of interactive activities. This encourages them to consider the wide variety of future career options available to them and can have a huge influence on their future career paths.”

This event provides businesses with a fantastic opportunity to help bridge the skills gap and encourage young people to start thinking about their future careers. Businesses are invited to exhibit with an interactive activity that gives young people a practical insight into careers in their industry. If you are a business that would like to exhibit please book your stand by visiting: www.ebpsouth.co.uk/Event/exhibitgip22

Young people are often not fully aware of the different job roles and career paths available to them. This event allows businesses to educate young people in the local area about the jobs and industries that are on their doorstep. At Get Inspired Portsmouth 2021 (which was held virtually) 71% of students said that they had learnt about jobs they didn’t know about before and 57% of students said that they had been inspired to work in the local area. Business attendee Ali Slater from IBM said “It was a great opportunity to share with young people a variety of careers and industries. It was interesting to hear about what inspires us as employers at school. Great activity.”

If you are interested in event partnership or sponsorship we still have opportunities available. Please contact Jacquie Jones for more information on jjones@ebpsouth.co.uk

 


 

