Unloc and Verizon Launch The Young Entrepreneurs Challenge 2021 In Europe

Published: 5th October 2021 19:08

16-25 year olds compete to win £10,000/€11,000 to launch their own technology-led business!



Unloc and Verizon have launched the highly anticipated Young Entrepreneurs Challenge 2021. Now in its fourth year, the challenge is open to European entrepreneurs aged between 16-25 years old, who submit their technology-led start-up business concept online. The winner will claim a £10,000 (€11,000) Grand Prize, mentorship and a technology package to launch their business. In addition, they will also receive a ticket to attend the Global One Young World 2022 Tokyo Summit in Japan.

This annual European entrepreneurship competition for young people aims to encourage and attract the dynamic new business leaders of tomorrow.

"Europe boosts some amazing business talent and it is a privilege to be able to witness this talent develop through our annual Young Entrepreneurs Challenge," said Scott Lawrence, Vice President of Verizon Business in Europe. "Technology is a key driver for business success, and the new technology-led business concepts designed by entrants will help power the businesses of tomorrow. I can not wait to see the innovative ideas that are presented this year."

"Each year the Young Entrepreneurs Challenge gets bigger and more dynamic. Last year we saw an absolutely overwhelming response with a wide range of impressive business ideas, and our highest number of entries yet from across Europe," said Hayden Taylor, Managing Director of Unloc. "As the world returns to life following the Covid-19 pandemic - we can't wait to see what amazing and innovative business ideas young people will put forward for this year's challenge, joining our previous line up of amazing young entrepreneur winners."

To enter, the entrants are asked to record a 60-90 second video, as well as completing an online application form outlining their business idea. Applications will be judged based on their viability, technology innovation and sustainability. The finalists will then compete head-to-head in a Grand Finale held in February 2022, pitching their business concept live to a panel of expert judges and invited guests representing both the worlds of business and education.

Winner of the Young Entrepreneur Challenge 2020 - Rowan Armstrong

Rowan Armstrong of BioLiberty was crowned the winner of the 2020 Verizon/Unloc Young Entrepreneurs Challenge. His company, which specialises in an assistive robotic glove for people suffering long term conditions such as MS and Arthritis, fought off strong competition from across Europe to win £10,000 of funding plus a business mentor package during the online grand final held on February 25 2021.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Unloc

Unloc was founded in 2013 by award-winning young leaders Hayden Taylor and Ben Dowling. The organisation's mission is to empower young people to be innovative changemakers who seek to build stronger communities and sustainable businesses. The organisation is focused on developing young people's skills, enhancing their potential and boosting their determination to succeed. Unloc works towards achieving its mission by delivering inspiring educational programmes, including on entrepreneurship and self-employment, in our network of 100+ schools and colleges in the UK and beyond.

To find out more about Unloc and all our latest news visit: unloc.org.uk/news

