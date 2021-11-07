https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Water and the University of Portsmouth form new partnership

Published: 7th November 2021 13:23
Two of Portsmouth’s leading organisations, Portsmouth Water and the University of Portsmouth, have come together to form an exciting, new partnership.

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Portsmouth Water, and Chris Chang, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for the University of Portsmouth, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 27th October 2021.

With an emphasis on driving forward innovation, the Memorandum sets out how the two organisations will collaborate on upcoming initiatives including student exchanges, the development of new academic programmes and joint research activities.

This will allow University students to benefit from Portsmouth Water’s expertise, and for Portsmouth Water, the partnership will bring new opportunities for research, innovation and collaboration with some of the area’s leading academics.

Bob Taylor said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, both for Portsmouth Water and for the University of Portsmouth, to drive forward innovation, inspire and learn from each other. As a company, we are proud of our local area and we strive to contribute to our community wherever possible.

“As two of Portsmouth’s most esteemed organisations, Portsmouth Water and the University of Portsmouth have so much to offer each other in terms of shared learning, collaboration and support.

“I am delighted that we have made this partnership official and I look forward to coming together in future on a number of inspiring new projects and joint initiatives. By working together, I am confident we can truly make a difference to our region, increasing opportunities for innovation, learning and bringing benefits to those who live, work and study here.”

Chris Chang said: “This is an exciting collaboration for our staff and students. The opportunity to work together with Portsmouth Water particularly as they develop the new Havant Thicket Reservoir will provide invaluable research and learning for both organisations and the community.”

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding took place at the University of Portsmouth and was attended from Portsmouth Water by Bob Taylor, Ian Limb, Head of Human Resources and John Pickford, Commercial Director.

Two members of Portsmouth Water’s Future Innovators Board, Bethany Fairley and Rebekah Robertson, were also in attendance. The board is made up of Portsmouth Water’s brightest, forward-thinkers, with the purpose of initiating new projects and ideas.

From the University of Portsmouth, Tanith Lifton, Nick Koor and Chris Chang, Deputy Vice Chancellor, attended.

For  more  information  contact  Ian  Limb,  Head  of Human Resources.    Telephone 07850 775578, e-mail: i.limb@portsmouthwater.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies