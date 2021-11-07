Portsmouth Water and the University of Portsmouth form new partnership

Two of Portsmouth’s leading organisations, Portsmouth Water and the University of Portsmouth, have come together to form an exciting, new partnership.

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Portsmouth Water, and Chris Chang, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for the University of Portsmouth, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 27th October 2021.

With an emphasis on driving forward innovation, the Memorandum sets out how the two organisations will collaborate on upcoming initiatives including student exchanges, the development of new academic programmes and joint research activities.

This will allow University students to benefit from Portsmouth Water’s expertise, and for Portsmouth Water, the partnership will bring new opportunities for research, innovation and collaboration with some of the area’s leading academics.

Bob Taylor said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, both for Portsmouth Water and for the University of Portsmouth, to drive forward innovation, inspire and learn from each other. As a company, we are proud of our local area and we strive to contribute to our community wherever possible.

“As two of Portsmouth’s most esteemed organisations, Portsmouth Water and the University of Portsmouth have so much to offer each other in terms of shared learning, collaboration and support.

“I am delighted that we have made this partnership official and I look forward to coming together in future on a number of inspiring new projects and joint initiatives. By working together, I am confident we can truly make a difference to our region, increasing opportunities for innovation, learning and bringing benefits to those who live, work and study here.”

Chris Chang said: “This is an exciting collaboration for our staff and students. The opportunity to work together with Portsmouth Water particularly as they develop the new Havant Thicket Reservoir will provide invaluable research and learning for both organisations and the community.”

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding took place at the University of Portsmouth and was attended from Portsmouth Water by Bob Taylor, Ian Limb, Head of Human Resources and John Pickford, Commercial Director.

Two members of Portsmouth Water’s Future Innovators Board, Bethany Fairley and Rebekah Robertson, were also in attendance. The board is made up of Portsmouth Water’s brightest, forward-thinkers, with the purpose of initiating new projects and ideas.