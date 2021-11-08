The South’s Business community comes together for Big Networking Night

Published: 8th November 2021 16:17

The region’s business community will come together for the University of Portsmouth's annual Big Networking Night on Thursday 18 November.



After a challenging 12 months, this year’s event will offer something a little different, as well as a great opportunity for businesses from all sectors across the Solent region to connect with other businesses, University experts, student entrepreneurs and industry leaders to help businesses maximise their potential.

The fabulous talk show host Kitty Tray will lead a night of entertainment, laughter, and celebration with plenty of time to network with the other guests before settling down for an evening with Kitty.

Jaimes Harrington, Small Business Officer at the University of Portsmouth, said: “I am really excited to be delivering this year's Big Networking Night. The past 18 months have been very challenging for everybody, especially for small business owners. I wanted this year's event to be delivered with a difference. A night of entertainment, laughter, and celebration with plenty of networking opportunities for our guests. Join us for a glass of bubbly, reconnect with your old contacts and make new ones.”

Big Networking Night is the University of Portsmouth’s flagship networking event and takes place during Global Entrepreneurship Week. Big Networking Night will be taking place on Thursday 18 November from 6 to 9pm at BoatHouse 7 within the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

This year's Big Networking Night is proudly sponsored by Hudello.

The event is free but you must book your place in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-networking-night-2021-bnn21-tickets-80212763535

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.