All hands on deck as Portico welcomes four new vessels

Published: 11th November 2021 16:26

It's a bumper week at Portico's cargo terminal, with paper, agribulks, containers and project cargo all passing through Portsmouth this week.

Portico 's successful diversification strategy is continuing to drive new types of cargo to Portsmouth, with paper being unloaded at the terminal for the first time. 22,000 pallets of printer paper are currently being unloaded from the hold of the Ansac Pride, for distribution across the UK.

The terminal will also welcome the Karoline on Friday, which is carrying 36 large steel pipes. This cargo is bound for the HS2 project, and reinforces Portico's reputation as project cargo specialists, linked directly to the UK motorway network and closer to the main shipping lanes. Investment in modern equipment, including mobile harbour cranes which can handle tandem lifts of up to 250 tonnes, means Portico can handle a wide range of specialist cargo.

Alongside this, Portsmouth has also seen two vessels load up with over 7,000 tonnes of agribulks for export to continental Europe. Working with partners at Portsmouth International Port, spare berth capacity was used to facilitate the loading of these ships whilst Portico's conventional berths have been occupied by other customers. This includes the regular Musketier lo-lo service to the Channel Islands operated by Ferryspeed.

Steve Williams, operations director at Portico said: "Over the past few years we've continued to to diversify the types of cargo we can handle here at the terminal. The investments we have made alongside our dedicated workforce mean that we are incredibly flexible.

"We can move from handling containers to specialist project cargo in the blink of an eye, and being next to the M275 means that freight can be on the road in minutes".

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, who own Portico added: "I'm delighted to see Portico continue to establish themselves as a multi-use terminal which can be used for a wide range of vessels.

"In terms of CO2 emissions per tonne of cargo transported one kilometre, shipping is recognised as the most efficient form of commercial transport. So, by shifting cargo from road to the sea and getting it closer to where it needs to be using regional terminals like Portico, offers significant environmental benefits."

