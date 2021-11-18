River Island to open new concept store in Portsmouth

Published: 18th November 2021 11:43

River Island to open new concept store in Portsmouth

River Island, one of the most well-known and loved brands on the High Street, are excited to announce the opening of its brand new concept store at Unit 154 Commercial Road, Portsmouth on the 20th November 2021.

A first for River Island, the new ‘River Island Boutique’ has been redesigned and elevated to enhance the customer’s in-store shopping experience. Not only has the store doubled in size, it’s also spread across 7602 square feet and two floors. Spacious and innovative, the store makes room for more product than ever that has been specially curated for the Portsmouth market. Residents can expect a one stop shop for quality trend-led fashion for the whole family. Womenswear will be set across the entire ground floor, whilst the first floor will be occupied by menswear and kidswear stocking older kids, mini and baby.

Committed to supporting local communities the opening will create over 30 news jobs in Portsmouth, with River Island continually looking for new talent to grow and develop within its community.

Frances Baker, River Island Propert Director, said, "River Island is thrilled to be reopening in Portsmouth with our first ‘Boutique’ store. Positioned in prime pitch with a loyal and vibrant consumer base, it’s the ideal location to introduce the first concept store. The team are eager to welcome back devoted shoppers and are excited to acquire new customers through the addition of kidswear."

To get in the festive spirit and celebrate the new opening, River Island will be hosting their own ‘Christmas Party’ in-store on the 4th December.

Customers can expect to hear festive DJ sets, whilst kids can be kept entertained with free face painting. Those who spend over £40 will also be treated to a special RI Donut courtesy of Hideout Coffee and offered a bespoke wrapping service with exclusive branded paper to help take off the pressure of wrapping this Christmas.

The new opening adds to River Island’s 300 strong estate and solidifies its message of ‘Standing By The High Street’, a campaign set up in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to show solidarity with other high street brands negatively hit by the effects of the pandemic. Invested in finding ways to encourage and entice customers to return to in person shopping, River Island continues to find ways to excite and improve their shopping journey for its consumers.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.