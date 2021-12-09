Council completes warehouse to create more than 120 jobs

Published: 9th December 2021 13:46

Millions of pounds will be generated for Portsmouth services by a brand new warehouse Portsmouth City Council has completed this week at its award-winning Dunsbury Park.

Click here to watch drone and time-lapse footage of the outside and inside of the 120,000 sq ft unit which will also create local engineering and manufacturing jobs at the council owned business park, on junction 3 of the A3(M), in Havant.

The new building is for BioPure Technologies Ltd – a fluid-path component manufacturer for the biotechnology industry. The company is part of global engineering firm Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group – a niche pump and associated fluid path manufacturer and subsidiary of FTSE100 Company Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: "BioPure are moving their equipment in as we speak which is brilliant. The council has completed another high quality, energy efficient building here at Dunsbury Park and the company themselves are fitting it out with their specialised facilities.

"Right now it is just a warren of people creating things, making the place fit for purpose and there are going to be jobs here building pumps for the pharmaceutical industry. There are going to be engineering jobs and jobs at every other level to really meet the needs of people in this area.

"This is another unit at Dunsbury Park that is going to be producing money, through rent, for Portsmouth City Council and through rates for Havant Borough Council so this is really good news in an area that really desperately needs decent jobs. That's what we as a council are trying to provide."

The council’s head of development, Kevin Hudson, said: “This is the largest development of a dedicated manufacturing facility on the south coast this year. It’s also the biggest new warehouse facility to be built on the south coast since we built a global headquarters for international clothing brand FatFace, in 2017 – also at Dunsbury Park.”

Steve Feasey, manager director of Biopure, said: “This is a very exciting time for BioPure, with demand for our products increasing year on year. We’re thrilled to get the keys to our new facility, providing increased capacity for us to deliver our high-quality fluid path components and strengthen our support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

"This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving our customer service and our team are excited to start work from this state-of-the-art facility. We look forward to continuing to grow and develop more market-leading fluid management solutions.”

The new facility was built by BAM Construction. Dunsbury Park is also home to a DPD logistics plant and the headquarters of VW van specialist Breeze Motor Group. The council has planning permission for 665,000 sq ft of manufacturing, industrial, distribution and office space at the site and has built-to-suit units available from 20,000 sq ft to 200,000 sq ft. The site is served by a custom-built link road, superfast broadband and high voltage power as well as drainage for a one in 100-hundred year storm.

To find out more go to www.dunsburypark.co.uk.

