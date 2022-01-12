£40m boost 'just the beginning' of Portsmouth's social value benefits

Published: 12th January 2022 12:40

Portsmouth economy is set to benefit from a £40m injection thanks to the city's new social value policy with even bigger benefits set to come.

In less than a year Portsmouth City Council has already secured commitments from contractors for the impressive economic boost in addition to the creation of more than 100 local jobs, £59,000 of equipment for voluntary organisations, 7,000 hours of volunteering, 2,500 tonnes of waste recycled rather than added to landfill and a host of other benefits. This is just the beginning, and many more commitments are expected.

The social value approach is centred on making sure that work being delivered on behalf of the council creates a lasting and positive impact that benefits local communities, businesses and the environment. This can be through creating opportunities for local employment, training, volunteering and providing opportunities for disadvantaged groups such as the disabled, ethnic minorities and young people. The approach will consider the local, national and global environment whilst also supporting local business suppliers with increased spending and the promotion of ethical employment and trading practices.

Following the significant changes throughout the pandemic, the need for social value across Portsmouth has become paramount; it is essential in the recovery and renewal of the city. The council is therefore offering opportunities for local businesses and organisations to work with the wider community towards shared priorities that will bring positive lasting changes within the city.

Cllr Chris Attwell, the council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: "I am delighted we have already secured such strong commitments from organisations we're working with, but this is just the beginning. I'm a firm believer that the council needs to be taking every opportunity to create real benefits for our local communities in everything we do, and the social value policy is creating real and lasting improvement in the fabric of the city and the lives of its residents."

The existing work will be built on by reaching out to more businesses in the coming months with an event planned to involve more companies as well as community organisations and groups who could benefit from the work.

Any companies or organisations interested in getting involved should email Procurement@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

