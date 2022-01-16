Portsmouth City Council announce grant to support Leisure and Hospitality business impacted by Omicron

Published: 16th January 2022 15:24

Portsmouth City Council have announced that applications are now open for the Omicron Leisure and Hospitality Grant (OHLG). This is a one-off grant that has been designed for hospitality and leisure businesses in Portsmouth who have been impacted by the Omicron variant. Eligible businesses can apply for the one-off grant of between £2667 up to £6,000.

The OHLG is part of a £1bn Government package across three separate schemes announced before Christmas. The grant is available to hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses who were liable to pay business rates to Portsmouth City Council on 30 December 2021 and that operate in-person services, on the business premises.

Another separate scheme, a new Omicron Additional Restrictions Grant (Omi ARG), is also incoming. This grant will support eligible businesses from all sectors that can evidence they have been severely impacted by the Omicron variant, including those outside of the business rates system. Portsmouth City Council is currently working to get scheme guidance detailing eligibility criteria and an on-line application form ready for Portsmouth businesses to apply.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said:

“We know that the Omicron variant has impacted Portsmouth businesses through the Christmas season, which is a vital period for many. I urge businesses who think they might be eligible to act now, look at our website, and apply or register for further updates".

Applications for the OHLG must be submitted by 18 February 2022.

For more information and to apply for the OHLG visit portsmouth.gov.uk/grants or call the business support team on 023 9284 1641

