https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council announce grant to support Leisure and Hospitality business impacted by Omicron

Published: 16th January 2022 15:24
Portsmouth City Council have announced that applications are now open for the Omicron Leisure and Hospitality Grant (OHLG). This is a one-off grant that has been designed for hospitality and leisure businesses in Portsmouth who have been impacted by the Omicron variant. Eligible businesses can apply for the one-off grant of between £2667 up to £6,000. 

 

 
The OHLG is part of a £1bn Government package across three separate schemes announced before Christmas.  The grant is available to hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses who were liable to pay business rates to Portsmouth City Council on 30 December 2021 and that operate in-person services, on the business premises. 

 

Another separate scheme, a new Omicron Additional Restrictions Grant (Omi ARG), is also incoming. This grant will support eligible businesses from all sectors that can evidence they have been severely impacted by the Omicron variant, including those outside of the business rates system.  Portsmouth City Council is currently working to get scheme guidance detailing eligibility criteria and an on-line application form ready for Portsmouth businesses to apply.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said:

“We know that the Omicron variant has impacted Portsmouth businesses through the Christmas season, which is a vital period for many.  I urge businesses who think they might be eligible to act now, look at our website, and apply or register for further updates".

Applications for the OHLG must be submitted by 18 February 2022.

For more information and to apply for the OHLG visit portsmouth.gov.uk/grants or call the business support team on 023 9284 1641

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies