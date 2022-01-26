Leading regulatory expert, Dr Lara Stoimenova, joins Portsmouth Water’s Board of Directors

Published: 26th January 2022 17:45

Leading regulatory policy expert and founder of Sigma Economics, Dr Lara Stoimenova, has joined Portsmouth Water’s Board of Directors.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in both public and private sectors to the company, Lara has worked across a wide range of industries including telecoms, post and digital.

She serves as an independent member on the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority Board and is also chair of its Audit and Risk Committee. She is a trustee at the Reform Think Tank.

Before founding Sigma Economics, which advises on regulatory issues, Lara was a partner at Flint Global and co-head of its Competition and Regulatory practice. Prior to that, she held senior roles at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Office of Communication (Ofcom).

As an Independent Non-Executive Director Lara will chair Portsmouth Water’s Audit and Risk Committee and will also be a member of the Board subgroup overseeing delivery of Portsmouth Water’s PR24 business plan.

Dr Stoimenova said: “This is an incredibly busy and exciting time for Portsmouth Water and I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Directors. The company is playing an increasingly important role in improving long term resilience and water security in the South East region, at the same time safeguarding and improving the natural environment. In addition, the PR24 business planning process presents new challenges and I am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the company to support the Board in these and other areas.”

Portsmouth Water Chair Christopher Deacon said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lara to the Board. As a leading regulatory policy expert with more than 20 years spent in the public and private sectors, Lara has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience which will help Portsmouth Water in a number of key areas. With the Board’s strong focus on PR24, Lara’s input will prove invaluable in shaping the evolution of the business planning process at Portsmouth Water in particular.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.